How Contaminated Meat Is Driving A Surge In Urinary Tract Infections, Explained

A study published in the journal mBio on Thursday revealed that nearly 1 in 5 UTIs detected among a cohort of Southern California patients were most likely caused by the consumption of turkey, beef, or pork that carried E. Coli bacteria.

Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) are commonly presumed to be caused by improper hygiene or sexual contact. However, researchers have identified that a surprising cause of some UTI cases is linked to contaminated meat.

1 in 5 UTI Patients Caused By Contaminated Meat

Dr. Martin Blaser, a microbiologist at Rutgers University, who was not involved in the research, told a leading media outlet, "This is the latest in a long series of studies that have shown that we're getting some of our urinary tract infections from food."

He added, A study like this allows people to draw inferences, to understand what's going on. If somebody develops a urinary tract infection, they're now wondering, Well, was it the hamburger I ate three days ago or five days ago?"

80% UTI Cases In The US Are Linked To E.coli bacteria

According to studies, around 6 to 8 million UTI cases are recorded in the United States each year and 80% are caused by E.coli bacteria. Regardless, it is crucial to remember that the majority of E. Coli cases are typically associated with foodborne illnesses that lead to diarrhoea and vomiting.

Symptoms Of UTI

UTI is a common infection that is caused by bacteria called E. coli. This condition occurs when the bacteria enter the urethra and infect your urinary tract, causing several symptoms. A person with UTIs may experience symptoms such as a burning sensation when peeing, frequent urination, pee that looks cloudy, blood in the pee, pain in the lower abdomen, fatigue and high fever.

The best way to prevent UTIs is by staying hydrated and taking showers instead of baths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To protect yourself from contracting UTIs, you must also ensure to urinate after physical intimacy, minimize douching, sprays or powders in the genital area and also train girls to wipe front to back after a wee.

