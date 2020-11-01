Coronavirus can spread faster and more widely within households than previously estimated. In fact 51 per cent of people living with someone who was positive for COVID-19 also became infected. This is according to the preliminary findings from the ongoing research which assessed 101 houses in the US that were published in the journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Transmission of the virus within households can originate from both children and adults it said. The researchers observed that after a first household member became sick the infection spread rapidly in the household regardless of whether the first infected household member