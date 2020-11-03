There is a fear that COVID-19 cases may go up significantly in winter months as the cold weather is likely to favour the spread of the novel coronavirus. Recently Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also hinted that India may witness an increase in the coronavirus transmission rate during winter. Some experts have also suggested that COVID-19 may behave like other respiratory illnesses that tend to thrive during cooler weather conditions. Does weather really influence COVID-19 infection? Hot or cold -- weather alone has no significant effect on COVID-19 spread reveals a study by an Indian-origin scientist. Human behaviour plays greater role