During menopause, there are changes in hormonal balance, a decrease in estrogen and reduction of progesterone. Some of the most acute menopausal symptoms include hot flashes and night sweats. Hot flashes refer to periodic flushing and sudden sweating disorder with chills, palpitations, anxiety, feeling of pressure in the head and chest, nausea, choking and lack of concentration which usually lasts from between a few seconds to a minute. Hot flashes can get aggravated due to alcohol intake, caffeinated products, spicy foods, high temperature, tight clothing, smoking or exposure to cigarette smoke. According to research done on medicinal plants and their effects on menopause symptoms, phytoestrogens plants are particularly important and effective. Phytoestrogens are plant components, which are similar to estrogens in structure and function. Here are some plants that can be helpful in alleviating hot flashes:

Sage: This is popularly used for the treatment of flashes, reducing sweating and promoting a healthy nervous system including improved memory.

Lemon balm: Lemon balm helps in the treatment of sleep disorders, nervousness, gastrointestinal problems in menopause.

Fenugreek: This has been proved effective in the treatment of vasomotor (blood pressure-related) symptoms in menopause.

Fennel: It helps in treating vaginal atrophy.

Ginkgo/Ginkgo Biloba: This herb is particularly useful as it helps alleviate attention disorders, memory impairment in postmenopausal women.

Soya: Soya has the ability to reduce menopausal symptoms, support the maintenance of bone density and protect the immune system.

Passionfruit: This fruit can help treat menopausal symptoms like hot flashes and neurological disorders.

Besides these, alfalfa and anise can also be used for the treatment of hot flashes, sleep disorders, fatigue in menopausal women.

Kargozar R, Azizi H, Salari R. A review of effective herbal medicines in controlling menopausal symptoms. Electronic Physician