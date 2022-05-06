Hospitals In Lucknow Report Spurt In Gastroenteritis Cases: How To Avoid Such Infections

Summer and monsoon seasons are conducive for various types of bacteria and viruses that can cause gastrointestinal infections.

Government hospitals in Lucknow are reportedly seeing a spurt in cases of gastroenteritis, diarrhoea and dysentery since the past two weeks. Balrampur Hospital, SPM Civil Hospital, and Lok Bandhu Hospital have reported a 20 per cent increase in such cases.

Gastroenteritis is an inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract resulting from viral, bacterial or parasitic infections. It can cause symptoms like diarrhoea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

At the Balrampur Hospital, the number has gone up to 120 patients from 100 cases per day until March. The SPM Civil Hospital is now receiving 80 patients daily, from 60 patients per day earlier. Lok Bandhu Hospital also reported increase in such cases, from 80 to 100 per day.

Reasons for the surge in gastrointestinal infections? Dr Himanshu Chaturvedi, Medical Superintendent of Balrampur Hospital, told IANS that such infection largely occurs due to bacteria found commonly in unhygienic conditions in street food stalls.

Speaking to the news agency, Prof Qauser Usman of KGMU said that people should take extra precautions in summer and monsoon, as these seasons are conducive for various types of bacteria and viruses.

Experts also noted food tends to get contaminated particularly when temperatures are soaring.

Precautions You Can Take To Avoid Such Infections

We also spoke to Dr. Shubham Vatsya, senior consultant gastroenterologist at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, to better understand the reasons behind increase of diarrhoea, vomiting and dehydration cases in summers.

He said, "As temperature rises all over India in the months of May, June, we usually see rise in these cases of infectious gastroenteritis. This is because this temperature helps a lot of viruses, which are normally not able to survive in the environment, to grow. Gastroenteritis is a very common viral illness which is characterized by fever, multiple loose motions and vomiting."

To avoid such infections, he suggested that people should:

Increase liquid intake to maintain a very good level of hydration

Maintain electrolyte balance, which can be achieved by drinking salt and lemon water or ORS or these kinds of solutions.

Avoid street food or outside food as these are very common responsible for spreading the infectious viral gastroenteritis.

"If we can just follow these preventive measures of maintaining good hydration with a lot of liquids and avoid eating outside food, we can very well prevent these common problems of summers," he added.

