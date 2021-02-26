There are many factors that may increase a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 just as there are so many factors that can lead to severe complications from this viral disease. Now a new study from the University College London (UCL) Medical School in London U.K says that hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and abnormal sodium levels in the blood have an increased risk of experiencing respiratory failure or dying. The Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism published this study. According to researchers the findings of this study are likely to directly affect patient care. Sodium measurement can help