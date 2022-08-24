Hormonal Or Contraceptive Injection: How Does It Work?

Hormonal or contraceptive injections are one of the most practised ways to prevent pregnancy. Here's everything you need to know about the procedure.

A hormone injection used as a contraceptive prevents pregnancy. For 12 weeks, the injection is effective. Medroxyprogesterone acetate depot is included in the injection (DMPA). A hormone related to progesterone is DMPA. The ovaries produce progesterone in the body naturally. The hormonal IUD, oral pills (such as the combination pill and the micro pill), vaginal rings, and contraceptive implants are further forms of hormonal contraception. If administered correctly, contraceptive injections are quite effective. It can be beneficial to discuss your options with a doctor or nurse before deciding on the method of contraception that works best for you.

How Hormonal Injections Works?

The constant infusion of the hormone progestogen provided by the contraceptive injection prevents the monthly release of an egg (ovulation).

Additionally, it thickens the cervical mucus, which makes it challenging for sperm to pass through the cervix, and thins the lining of the womb, which decreases the possibility that a fertilized egg can deposit itself.

Advantages Of The Injection

Here are all the advantages of getting hormonal injections:

It has great efficiency.

Most users have no or very little vaginal bleeding; periods may be less uncomfortable; they last for 12 to 14 weeks.

They can be used while nursing.

No drugs prevent it from working; it is an alternative if you have trouble taking estrogen.

Estrogen and progesterone are included in both "the pill" (sometimes referred to as the combination pill) and the vaginal ring.

Disadvantages Of The Injection

Here are all the disadvantages of hormonal injections you should know about:

Your period's (menstrual) bleeding pattern will alter. It might happen more frequently or rarely (at odd times). Most women (between 50 and 60 per cent) will not bleed at all (this is not harmful to the body). Bleeding episodes that are protracted or frequent may improve over time. Speak to your doctor or nurse about any medications that might assist with this bleeding.

About 20% of users will put on weight.

You have a slight decrease in bone density (your bones become thinner). Since your bone density returns when you discontinue the injections, this is not regarded to be dangerous.

Conclusion

(The article is contributed by Dr Rita Bakshi, Founder, Risaa IVF)

