The COVID-19 pandemic has the world in its grip and scientists are desperately trying to find a cure and vaccine for this disease. Till date, they have not found any effective cure though there are many trials going on in different parts of the world. Against this backdrop, recently, the Directorate of AYUSH in Odisha gave its nod to the use of Arsenic Alba 30, a homoeopathy drug, for treating COVID-19 cases. Following the initiatives taken by the Ministry of AYUSH and Directorate of AYUSH in Odisha, the Government-run Utkalmani Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital (UHMCH) here started distributing of this medicine to prevent COVID-19. The free distribution of this drug has picked up significantly in the Indian city of Rourkela. After free distribution to around 10,000 persons, the UHMCH still has another 5,000 in stock. Also Read - Cancer therapy tools help US researchers identify targets for COVID-19 vaccine

Earlier in January, The AYUSH ministry recommended that homeopathic and unani medicines could be effective in the prevention of novel coronavirus (nCoV) infections. They listed the drug among “preventive and prophylactic simple remedies” against Covid-19. However, UHMCH has issued a statement saying that the medicine is an immune booster against Covid-19 and it is not a curative medicine. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 2,76,583 as death toll reaches 7,745

The right way of taking this medicine

In their guideline, the ministry says that you can take two doses of Arsenic alba 30 on an empty stomach daily for three days as a prophylactic or preventive medicine against the infection. You can repeat the two doses after 15 days to one month by following the same schedule in case COVID-19 infection prevails in the community. They also say that you can follow the same protocol for prevention of influenza-like illness. Also Read - Diabetic Arvind Kejriwal develops COVID-19 symptoms: Precautions to take if you have this condition

Side effects of Arsenic Alba 30

Arsenic is poisonous even in small doses. Though this medicine is safe and the percentage of arsenic is extremely low, if you do not follow the guidelines of taking this medicine properly, you run the risk of poisoning. That is why you have strictly follow the doctor’s orders when taking this medication. Other side effects include digestive tract symptoms like diarrhea and bloating. If you are taking any medicines for underlying health conditions, then you need to inform the doctor about it before starting this medication. Sometimes, there may be serious adverse interactions.

A few facts about this medicine

Arsenic alba is a common homeopathic medicine which contains arsenic. It can treat a range of symptoms that include digestive disorders, insomnia, allergies, anxiety, depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. This medicine can correct inflammation in the body and homeopaths routinely use it to treat anxiety, restlessness, cold, ulcerations and burning pains. It is also supposed to be effective in the treatment of leukaemia and it can treat diarrhoea, cough and cold. However, there is not enough evidence that it helps with asthma and coughing, which are both very crucial parts of coronavirus. One small bottle which contains enough medicine for one course costs Rs 20-30. It can be used as a preventive medicine for COVID-19 as it boosts immunity and thereby reduces your chances of getting the infection.