11 home remedies to help fight mosquito-borne diseases

Try these home remedies, but in case of high fever and chills don't forget to visit a doctor.

Mosquito-borne diseases are on the rise. Recent reports say that as many as 29 cases of malaria have been reported in the first three weeks of July in Delhi along with 43 cases of dengue and 34 cases of chikungunya. While mosquito-borne diseases need proper medication and treatment at times it can leave one weak and crippling after the treatment gets over. It is best to try and safeguard one from these diseases. While one way to do it is to start a community-based programme to eradicate mosquitoes another way is to resort to effective home remedies that can help to keep mosquitoes at bay. Here are a few home remedies you can try:

1 Neem oil: Did you know neem oil is a great indoor mosquito-repellent? Being a potent antibacterial, anti-fungal, antiviral and antiprotozoal agent, neem lends your skin a particular smell that wards off mosquitoes. Mix neem oil and coconut oil in equal portions and rub it on your body. This will protect you from mosquito bites for at least eight hours. Here are 10 other benefits of neem leaves.

2 Eucalyptus and lemon oil: Recommended by the CDC (Center for Disease Control) the mixture of lemon oil and eucalyptus oil is extremely effective in repelling mosquitoes. The active component cineole, which they both have, works as an antiseptic and insect-repellent when applied on the skin.

3 Camphor: Made from the extract of a tree, this compound has been found to have the longest mosquito repellent activity when compared to other natural products. Light camphor in a room and close all the doors and windows. Leave it this way for about fifteen to twenty minutes and go back to a mosquito free environment.

4 Tulsi: According to the data published in the Parasitology Research Journal tulsi is extremely effective in killing mosquito larvae and help to keep mosquitoes away. Moreover, according to Ayurveda simply planting a tulsi shrub near your window is all you need to keep mosquitoes away. Did you know that tulsi helps to control diabetes as well?

5 Garlic: It might smell bad, but that is exactly why mosquitoes stay away. The strong and pungent odour of garlic is known to prevent mosquito bites and even prevents them from entering your home. Crush some garlic and keep it near your windowsill.

6 Tea tree oil: The odour and its antifungal and antibacterial properties help prevent mosquitoes from biting you and drive them away when you apply it all over your body.

7 Mint oil and leaves: According to a study published in the Journal of Bioresource Technology mint oil and mint extract are touted as an effective indoor mosquito repellent. You can choose to use it in a vaporizer to help fill the room with the scent of mint, apply the oil on your body or plant the shrub outside your room's window.

8 Lavender oil or flowers: The scent of this flower is often quite strong for mosquitoes making them unable to bite. So to use this home remedy, use lavender oil as a natural room freshener or apply it on your skin you can mix it with your cream too.

9 Citronella oil: It is an essential oil extracted from citronella grass. This oil has been known to prevent mosquito bites extremely efficiently. So much so, that many people resort to using this extract instead of chemical agents. All you need to do is infuse this extract in a candle or use it in a vaporizer to help you stay mosquito bite free and might even kill mosquitoes.

10 Papaya leaves: Papaya leaves are known to be packed with the enzymes like chymopapin and papain that normalise the platelet count, improves the clotting factor and improves one's liver function and repairs the damage done to the liver by dengue. It is believed that drinking papaya juice can help to recover from dengue. However, whether it can be used as a preventive measure to keep dengue at bay is not known.

11 Plant trees: Planting the right kind of shrubs and trees can go a long way in keeping your home mosquito free. Shrubs of tulsi, mint, marigold, trees of lemon, neem and planting citronella grass are extremely effective in preventing mosquito breeding and keeps you safe from the dreaded vector-borne diseases; naturally.

Word of caution: If you or your family member is suffering from fever, joint pains or chills don't just rely on these remedies to get better. Know if the fever has already started you will need medical help to get better.

Image source: Shutterstock