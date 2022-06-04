Home Remedies For Radiant Skin: Use The Goodness Of Honey To Your Advantage

Whether you have dry skin or acne-prone skin, here are some ways you can add honey to your beauty regimen and make most of this easily available kitchen ingredient.

Moisture is the skin's basic requirement. It keeps the skin soft, healthy and radiant. If you have been ignoring this easily available kitchen ingredient - you should not! Actually, honey is a humectant and attracts moisture to the skin from the atmosphere. In fact, it is one of the most versatile natural products. The antioxidant properties in honey are important in skin care, in terms of delaying the formation of visible ageing signs on the skin and adding a glow.

Home Remedies: Benefits Of Honey For Your Skin

All these properties of honey make it an ideal natural cosmetic ingredient. For one thing, it suits all skin types. It even improves the skin's natural ability to retain moisture. It relieves dryness, even for people with extremely dry and dehydrated skin, making the skin soft and smooth. As it contains valuable vitamins, minerals and enzymes, honey nourishes the skin when externally applied. It also tones and tightens the skin, giving it a fresh and radiant glow. Here are some remedies using honey that can help people with different skin types and problems:

If you have dry skin, apply honey daily and wash it off with plain water after 20 minutes. You can also mix honey with a few drops of orange juice. Apply this on the face for 20 minutes and wash off with water. For dry skin, you can also mix half a teaspoon honey, one teaspoon rose water and one teaspoon dried milk powder. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Remove after 20 minutes with water. Add one-quarter cup of honey to your bath water to relieve dryness and soften the skin on the body. Honey suits both oily and combination skin. For oily skin, mix honey with egg white and apply to the skin daily, washing it off after 20 minutes with plain water. Egg white has a cleansing effect, reducing oiliness, while honey will soften the skin and nourish it. If you have combination skin, apply honey by itself on the entire face, as it would suit both oily and dry areas. Honey can also be used on pimple-prone skins and even if there is a severe acne condition. In fact, people with acne often suffer from superficial dryness and flaking of the skin. Honey would be ideal. Mix one teaspoon of honey with yoghurt and apply to the face. Wash it off after 20 minutes. It would relieve dryness and also soothe and nourish the skin. Both honey and yoghurt have a healing effect on acne. Honey can be useful in face masks, for all skin types. Mix wheat bran (choker) or oats with honey. Rose water can also be added. Mix into a smooth paste and apply to the face. Wash off when it is dry or after 20 minutes. This mask may be used two or three times a week to keep the skin soft, supple and youthful. It is said that a mixture of cinnamon (dalchini) with honey has powerful healing powers. Mix honey and cinnamon powder in equal quantities and apply to affected parts of the skin, on acne, ringworm and eczema. Add two tablespoons of honey and two tablespoons of rose water to one litre of water. Shake it well and store it in the refrigerator. Use this after cleansing or washing the face. It can be used as the last rinse or applied generously with cotton wool.

Today, honey is an important ingredient in the formulation of products for beauty care from moisturizers, skin tonics and masks, to hand creams, body lotions and hair conditioners. This most versatile beauty aid is actually easily available in your home, on your kitchen shelf. Honey is Nature's Gift. So, make the most of it.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)