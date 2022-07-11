Home Remedies For Radiant Skin: Natural Ways To Maintain Your Skin's pH Level

Are you looking for ways to maintain the pH balance of your skin and make it look radiant? Here are some natural ways suggested by Shahnaz Husain that you can try.

Healthy skin has a natural acid mantle. The sebum or natural oil secreted by the skin forms a protective film on the skin surface. It comprises the skin's natural oil, called sebum, which mixes with acids from our sweat glands and forms the slightly acidic natural mantle. When we talk of balanced skin, we mean the pH or acid-alkaline balance of the skin. Normal, healthy skin is slightly more acidic than alkaline, at a pH of 5.5. At this pH level, the normal skin keeps away bacteria and stays healthy.

There are several factors that upset the pH balance, like seasonal changes, internal health, diet, air pollutants, as well as chemical, caustic and alkaline substances.

Daily Habits That Disrupt pH Balance Of Your Skin

Excessive soap and water washing can also disrupt the acid-alkaline balance. If you are using hard water, it can leave an alkaline residue on the skin, thus disrupting the pH balance. Many soaps and chlorinated water strip the acid mantle, leading to skin irritations, redness, itching, acne or rash that can develop as a result. Therefore, we need to maintain a normal pH balance.

The cleansing methods that we adopt should cleanse without disturbing the normal acid-alkaline balance. Cleansers containing natural plant ingredients actually help to restore the normal pH balance. For instance, a cleansing gel containing aloe vera and lemon, not only cleanses but restores the pH balance and oil-moisture balance.

Natural Ways To Maintain pH Balance Of The Skin

Natural ingredients help to restore and maintain the normal pH balance of the skin.

For instance, apple cider vinegar is a very useful remedy for common beauty problems. It contains ascetic acid, along with other acids, as well as vitamins, minerals and amino acids. Apple cider vinegar can also be used to restore balance to acne-prone skin. Mix one part vinegar with three parts water. Soak cotton wool in the solution and dab on the face. The skin has a natural acid mantle and restoring the acid-alkaline balance helps to keep the skin healthy. It also makes a good hair rinse, restoring normal balances and adding shine to the hair. After shampoo, add two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to a mug of water and use it as a last rinse. Treatments making use of acids that occur naturally in fruits and milk also help. These are the Alpha Hydroxy Acids, which are formulated into specialized products. In the case of skin treatments with Alpha Hydroxy Acids, the active ingredients are specially extracted and broken down into a form that can be easily absorbed by the skin. The AHAs have proved very effective in skin care, especially in the care of ageing skin, hyper-pigmentation and scars. They are valued for their exfoliating action on the skin and for restoring the pH balance. Topical antioxidants, like Vitamins A, C, and E and green tea are important in maintaining the acid mantle in two ways. First, they fortify the cells so they can function optimally and second, they protect the cells from environmental stresses and oxidation. The daily use of sunscreen also defends the acid mantle by shielding the skin cells from sun damage and increasing the skin's ability to protect itself. With age, the sebaceous glands are less active, drying out the skin. This also destroys the acid mantle. Applying natural oils like coconut, jojoba, argan, sesame seed and olive oils nourishes the skin and improves moisture retention.

What You Eat Is Important

Include foods rich in antioxidants like fruits and vegetables, salads, sprouts, and yoghurt. Avoid processed foods and reduce your intake of sugar. Take daily care of the skin, according to skin type and protect it with sunscreens and organic products.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)