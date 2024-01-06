Hollywood Actor Christian Oliver, His 2 Daughters Killed In Plane Crash

Actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters were killed in a plane crash near Petit Nevis Island in the Caribbean. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Actor Christian Oliver, 51, known for movies like Speed Racer, and his two daughters were killed in a plane crash on January 4.

According to the reports, the crash occurred near Petit Nevis Island, a private island near Bequia in the eastern Caribbean. The plane was heading towards St. Lucia, according to police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Along with the 51-year-old actor, the crash also killed his daughters Madita Klepser (10) and Annik Klepser (12). According to authorities, pilot Robert Sachs was also killed in the crash. However, the cause of the crash was not immediately clear, according to police. The actor was also known by the name of Christian Klepser.

This is a breaking news. More details to be added soon.