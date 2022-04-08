Holistic Care And Dispelling Misconceptions Can Go A Long Way In Combatting India’s Rising Diabetes Burden

Recognize the need to manage diabetes in a holistic manner.

Diabetes is not just a disease of abnormal blood sugar control, rather it is a chronic and progressive disorder.

One in six people with diabetes in the world is from India and it is estimated that by 2030 India will have 80 million diabetics. In fact, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas projects that over 134 million Indians will become diabetic in the next two decades. Furthermore, in 2019, the health and family welfare ministry found that the prevalence of diabetes in India was 11.8 per cent. The numbers are not only concerning but have also deemed India as the world's capital of diabetes.

A sizeable population considers diabetes as just a disease of abnormal blood sugar control. However, there's a need to educate the masses that diabetes rather is a chronic, and progressive disorder. When not controlled adequately, it can damage the heart, kidneys, blood vessels, eyes, and nerves - resulting in life-disrupting and at times terminal illness. A disease that was earlier associated with aging, has made inroads into the lives of young adults as well as adolescents in recent years.

Need for awareness

The alarming increase in the number of diabetics, and growing impact on a wider age group do make diabetes a serious problem for an individual and society at large. It also points to a lack of awareness about the condition. Despite the condition's rising burden, there are still several myths associated with diabetes. For instance, some patients avoid prescribed diabetes medication due to a fear of side effects. Similarly, some feel that they are immune to diabetes as there has been no history of the condition in their family. These factors do have an impact on how patients choose to manage the condition, potentially leading to an increased risk of complications and adverse events. Thus, it is imperative for patients to recognize the need to manage diabetes in a holistic manner.

Penchant for sugar

Indians have a special fixation with sugar. This sweet fetish also trickles down to another misconception that diabetics can have any fruit, regardless of its portion size. Unfortunately, that's not the case and it's important to pay careful attention to your fruit intake. Fruits have carbohydrates that contain sugar, and it may spike blood sugar levels if eaten excessively. Here, moderation is key and consumption should be based on the sugar and water content of the fruit, as well as a measurement called the glycemic index (GI). Fruits with a GI index of 55 or less, like avocado (15), apple (36), orange (43), and banana (51) are considered low-GI foods, which are more beneficial than high-GI fruits like mango (56), grapes (59), pineapple (66), etc. for regulating blood sugar. However, Ii's interesting to note that watermelon which has a GI score of 76 can still be a relatively safe option due to its high water content (92 per cent).

Significance of regular health check-ups

It's time that we acknowledge the role of preventive screening and regular health check-ups in tackling diseases such as diabetes. Health check-ups at regular intervals for adults are a must, irrespective of age. In fact, people who lead a healthy lifestyle should also undergo regular check-ups as in the case of diabetes, patients end up finding out about their condition only after they exhibit severe symptoms. Diagnosis at an early stage is essential as it permits patients to gain timely access to the right treatment and aids in reducing the risk of complications.

For diabetics, regular health check-ups are even more important. Monitoring of blood pressure, blood glucose levels, cholesterol levels, etc. by professionals not only lets you be on top of your health but also helps you in lowering health care costs in the long run. Furthermore, it enables one to keep a track of their individual progress as the doctor can understand how the body is responding to suggested treatments and medications and make changes if required.

Holistic diabetes management holds the key

Simple lifestyle measures have proven to be effective in managing the condition well. Things like achieving and maintaining healthy body weight, taking prescribed medicines, undergoing timely health check-ups, etc. can help reduce the chances of complications that come along with diabetes. Furthermore, adopting a nutritious diet, committing to at least 30 minutes of regular (moderate intensity) activity for 5 to 6 days in a week, ensuring low-stress levels, and avoiding the use of tobacco can help patients improve overall health outcomes. While adopting these measures is not complex, the key lies in sustaining these practices over the long term. The bottom line is, that success in reaching target goals for managing diabetes requires a multidimensional approach focusing on long-term holistic wellness.

The article is authored by Dr. Surendra Kumar Sharma, Endocrinologist, Galaxy Speciality Centre, Jaipur.

