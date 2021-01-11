Experts say Covid-19 is airborne and it is transmittable through the inhalation of contaminated droplets from a person who has the infection. But holding your breath to avoid inhaling infected droplets is not a good idea. In fact it may increase your chances of getting the Covid-19 infection according to researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. Holding the breath or decreasing your breathing frequency can increase the process of virus-laden droplets being transported deep into your lungs they said. Covid-19 has opened a gap in our understanding of deep pulmonological systemic diseases. Our study unravels the mystery