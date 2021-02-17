The COVID-19 virus is mutating to more dangerous forms and this was expected by experts because all viruses mutate. But the rate at which this mutated virus spread is a cause of concern. After the lethal UK variant of COVID-19 South Africa reported another mutation which is said to be more contagious. This variant B.1.351 spreads easily and none of the approved vaccines may be effective against it. This variant is now present in more than 44 countries and India has also confirmed four cases. In all in the last two months alone India recorded 192 cases of the new