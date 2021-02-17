The COVID-19 virus is mutating to more dangerous forms and this was expected by experts because all viruses mutate. But the rate at which this mutated virus spread is a cause of concern. After the lethal UK variant of COVID-19, South Africa reported another mutation, which is said to be more contagious. This variant, B.1.351, spreads easily and none of the approved vaccines may be effective against it. This variant is now present in more than 44 countries and India has also confirmed four cases. In all, in the last two months alone, India recorded 192 cases of the new variants that came from other countries. Four of these cases came from South Africa, one from Brazil, and 187 from the UK. This was revealed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday. Also Read - Maharashtra may be headed for another lockdown after surge in daily COVID-19 cases

Curbs on air travel from South Africa, Brazil

These numbers are causing concern among officials of the Union Health Ministry. On Tuesday, the Ministry held discussions with the Civil Aviation Ministry. The purpose of this meeting was to see if it is feasible to control air traffic from the two nations, as was done following the detection of the UK variant. “Unlike the UK, flights do not come directly to India from Brazil and South Africa. These passengers mostly take transit routes from Gulf nations in order to reach India. So, we have to see if the air traffic needs to be restricted. We are in discussion with the (Civil) Aviation Ministry on this,” Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said. Also Read - Just one dose of Pfizer’s Covax vaccine may strengthen immune system of patients

Other precautionary methods to be followed

The measures of testing, tracing, treatment and genome sequencing are likely to be followed to track the returnees from Brazil and South African countries who could possibly be carrying the mutants strains found there, Bhushan said. “From the experience of the UK variant, we have learnt to conduct 100 per cent RT-PCR tests on all the returnees and their contacts if they found positive with the COVID-19. Genome sequencing of those testing positive as well as isolation and quarantine measures were also followed. We are also going to follow these to contain the spread from mutant strains emerging in SA and Brazil as well,” he added. Also Read - Covid-19 virus can survive four to seven days on glass, plastic and stainless steel

SA, Brazilain variant not same as UK mutation

Meanwhile, the Pune-based National Institute of Virology is trying to isolate and culture the mutated virus. The Brazilian variant, or P.1 lineage, as it is being called, has been found in the first week of February in a person who returned from the South American country recently. The strain has, till now, spread to 15 countries. But this variant has been successfully isolated and cultured at the NIV in India.

Giving more details on the variants, ICMR Director General, Prof Balram Bhargava said that the SA and Brazilian variants are different from the UK and probably more potent than the former. “The large mutations in the UK variant were found in the spike protein while in SA and Brazil variants, multiple mutations have been found in the receptor binding domain of the spike protein,” Bhargava said and added, “We have seen that both variants (SA and Brazilian) are able to enter lungs easily since they can easily bind with ACE 2 receptors found in the organ. This property makes the Brazilian and SA variant more potent than the UK one.”

(With inputs from IANS)