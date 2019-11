It's important to take care of your diet post menopause for maintaining overall health. © Shutterstock

While advancements in the medical field have ensured a longer life expectancy for women detected HIV+, it, however, has exposed them to the risk of entering menopause transition early — three years younger than the general population.

Yes, the average age of HIV+ women has shortened to 48 years from 50-52. The finding was published in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).

Newly diagnosed HIV-positive patients who adhere to the latest therapy protocols are expected to live into their mid-70s or longer. That means these patients are now faced with ageing issues that affect sexual and reproductive health, including menopause.