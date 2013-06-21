HIV prevention lessons for Chennai's migrant workers

HIV/AIDS is a disease that affects the human immune system. AIDS is the final stage of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection.

Chennai, 21 June: For the past few months hundreds of labourers have been toiling hard to revolutionise Chennai s public transport system by laying the foundation for the metro rail network. In a bid to reach out to them to prevent the scourge of HIV transmission, the Chennai Corporation of AIDS Control and Prevention Society will provide basic information to master trainers or peer labourers on STI, HIV/AIDS, general health, hygiene, condom usage and bust myths and misconceptions about HIV/AIDS.

Many of the migrant workers are from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha, will benefit from this discourse and can also spread the word in their native states. Select groups will train colleagues at camp sites on non-work days. Migrant workers are a group that are particularly vulnerable to the disease and only men who have sex with men (MSMs), intravenous drug users and female prostitutes are considered more high-risk.

What is HIV/AIDS?

HIV/AIDS is a disease that affects the human immune system. AIDS is the final stage of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection. If an HIV positive person is left untreated, his/her condition deteriorates into full-blown AIDS where the immune system stops working. Thus the immune system is unable to protect the person from diseases or infections. The virus can be transmitted from an HIV positive person through the exchange of body fluids. This can happen through sexual contact, blood transfusion, needles or from a mother to child during pregnancy. Though there is no cure yet, antiretroviral treatment has proven to be very effective. Considering India s huge population and lack of proper healthcare services, the country has still managed to develop a robust HIV/AIDS containment plan which has been lauded throughout the world.

