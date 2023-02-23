live

HIV Drug Dolutegravir Can Increase Your Blood Pressure Suddenly: Warn Experts

In 2019, the World Health Organisation (WHO) formally recommended the use of the dolutegravir (DTG) drug as the most preferred antiretroviral therapy (ART) for those people who are living with HIV.

In a recent study, experts have warned that people who are taking HIV drugs called dolutegravir (DTG) are at higher risk of developing high blood pressure (high BP). It was in the year 2019 when the World Health Organisation (WHO) formally recommended the drug dolutegravir (DTG) as the most preferred antiretroviral therapy (ART) for those people who are suffering, or living with HIV, especially in middle-income countries. The global health body cited that this drug is more effective, less costly, and less prone t developing drug resistance than the previously recommended treatment options for HIV.

In a recent study, published in the journal eClinicalMedicine, the experts have confirmed these findings about DTG and weight gain, and it also found that people living with HIV who take DTG may also have a higher risk of developing high blood pressure. High blood pressure is a condition that increases the force of your blood pushing against the walls of your blood vessels. High BP can increase a person's chance of suffering stroke, vision loss, heart attack, heart failure, and kidney disease.

