HIV 1 And HIV 2 Can Now Be Detected In 60 Minutes By A New RTPCR Test

India Launches New RTPCR Test To Detect HIV 1 And HIV 2

India's leading in-vitro Diagnostic Company launched an RTPCR test that can detect HIV in one hour.

The leading Indian in-vitro Diagnostics Company, Molbio Diagnostics has launched a new RTPCR test that can diagnose HIV within 60 minutes. This test will be used for differential diagnosing of HIV 1 and HIV 2 with viral loads. The test works on the existing Truelab infrastructure and will require no additional set-ups and equipment. This test has also received approval from CDSCO.

Among the many infectious diseases present in the world, HIV remains as the most challenging one ever since its discovery in 1959. As per a report by UNAIDS, an approximate number of 37.7 million people in the world are living their lives with HIV. Among these people, 2.3 million alone are Indians. Thus disease still does not have a permanent cure. But, experts have deemed it important to detect the infection at its early stage so that the initiation of the required treatment could also be done early and thereby prevent transmission.

Benefits Of The Test

The new test will make HIV diagnosis and treatment easier for doctors.

Truenat HIV 1/ HIV 2 will provide accurate viral load estimation.

Through this method of testing, the result will be provided in an hour.

This test assures accurate and early diagnosis for HIV which will ensure early treatment as well.

During the launch of this test, Dr Chandrasekhar Nair, CTO and Director of Molbio Diagnostics made a statement saying that Early detection is the key to stop the spread of HIV. Although HIV was identified a long time ago, it still does not have a cure. The first step to preventing further transmission is through testing. The testing should be through effective means and which is also cost effective and has a short sample-to-result time.

