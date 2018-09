In India, an estimated half a million Indians are in dire need of an organ transplant, yearly. Out of this, over 5 lakh people in India lose their lives due to the non-availability of organs. To help bridge this lacuna, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi – A Fortis Network Hospital organized an Organ Donation awareness drive at Lalbaug cha Raja in association with the Altruistic Foundation. This progressive initiative garnered over 2485 pledges, from devotees and organizers alike.

Community Connect teams from Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi – A Fortis Network Hospital reached out to all the devotees visiting Lalbaug cha Raja, explaining the concept and importance of Organ Donation. Speaking about the initiative, Dr Sameer Kulkarni, Facility Director, Hiranandani Hospital Vashi-A Fortis Network Hospital, said, “We are encouraged to see so many devotees showing great enthusiasm towards the cause of Organ Donation. Their support fortifies our effort to further bolster this notable cause. What better occasion to drive this initiative than the celebrations for lord Ganesh, who is considered to be the Lord of transplant”.

The initiative was also supported by Vaishya Medical Foundation and Altrustic Foundation, Mr Deepak Karaskar, Finance and Planning Minister of Maharashtra, Mr Sachin Ahir Minister of State -Transport and Environment and Parliamentary Affairs, Mr Ajay Chaudhary Member of Legislative Assembly from Shivadi Vidhan Sabha constituency of Mumbai, Maharashtra, Mr Madhu Chavhan,Chairman Mhada Association, Mr Vinayak Mete,Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council, Mr Ajay Nakashe Chairman Vaishya Medical Foundation and others .