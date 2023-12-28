Hina Khan Hospitalized with High Fever, Fans Offer Prayers for Speedy Recovery: Check Her Instagram Post Here

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Famous TV star Hina Khan shared health updates in her latest set of Instagram stories, on Thursday. Taking to Insgram, the actress posted pictures from the hospital bed and showed a picture of a thermometer with a temperature 102 F. She captioned the thermometer picture, "I have had four terrible terrible nights of high-grade fever. This s*** won't come down only. Continuous 102-103 temperature. Uff no energy left now. It's sickening. #lifeupdates for all those who are worried for me, I will bounce back. Inshallah, send in your love please (sic)."
Check Her Instagram Story HERE:
She shared another picture and captioned it, "Life updates. Day 4." She accompanied the picture with the hashtag #onedayatatime.
In October, Hina also shared her health update with her fans. She shared a mirror selfie, in which she could be seen donning hospital clothes and with a bandage on her hand. She captioned the picture, "Spread Love and happiness". She added, "No matter whr u are, what state of mind you are in, if u find a mirror; do not miss to click a mirror selfie."
