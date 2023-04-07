Hikikomori: This Social Isolation Phenomenon Is Affecting 1.5 Million Japanese People

About 1.5 million people of working-age are currently living under isolation, says reports. This phenomenon is known as Hikikomori. They have no social contact and this further raise the worry of mental health issues and also social well-being. A survey was conducted in November which states that after the COVID-19 pandemic, a huge chunk of the Japanese population has been suffering from this social withdrawal phenomenon. Many have quit their jobs. The survey was done on about 30,000 people between age 10 and 69 and out of that they found that 2 per cent between age 15-62 were suffering from this and it is called 'hikikomori.'

The local authorities of Japan have responded to this situation. As per reports, "The Tokyo ward of Edogawa will host social gatherings in the metaverse where hikikomori can connect with others through their avatars. According to a 2021 study, the ward is home to over 9,000 individuals who identify as hikikomori, including students who have stopped attending classes."

What Is Hikikomori?

This phenomenon has been defined as one where people and among people, it mostly includes young adults start to isolate and withdraw themselves from social interactions. They keep themselves at home for a very long period and they might not even go out for simple stings like grocery shopping, pursue hobbies or go for their work or even meet any person.

What Triggers This Phenomenon?

Hikikomori can be triggered by a variety of factors such as:

Social anxiety

Depression

Academic pressure

Bullying

It is often accompanied by other mental health issues such as depression and anxiety disorders.

Having a significant impact on both the individuals and the society as a whole, hikikomori people can have a problem reintegrating into society.