The benefits of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) are plenty. HIIT workouts in the gym are some of the most popular and effective ones to achieve weight loss and for overall fitness. HIIT refers to a type of cardio training which requires you to combine periods of activity at high intensity with periods at low intensity. HIIT has been known to burn fat and help bulk up muscle by targetting the stubborn fat. HIIT is also good for the heart. What if we told you that you could get all the benefits of HIIT right in your own home? All you need to do is combine HIIT into everyday life activities like washing the car to climbing stairs or carrying groceries. According to a report published in ANI, researchers note that ‘each of these activities is an opportunity for short sharp bursts of High Intensity Incidental Physical Activity or HIIPA.’Author Emmanuel Stamatakis was quoted as saying that ‘regular incidental activity that gets you huffing and puffing even for a few seconds has great promise for health.’

The study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, says that ‘significant health benefits could be gained by doing three to five brief HIIPA sessions totalling as little as five to 10 minutes a day, most days of the week. Some of the most effective HIIPA sessions could include brief walking sprints and taking the stairs.

A number of everyday activities can help you lose weight. All you need to do increase the intensity and speed of your work.

Stair climbing: Climbing stairs offers a host of benefits because it is both an aerobic and a resistance exercise. It improves cardiorespiratory fitness and leg muscle strength and it also lowers blood pressure and arterial stiffness.

Sweeping the floor: Tired of sweeping and mopping the floor? You could burn several calories while doing this. About 10 minutes of sweeping will help you burn around 42 calories.

Carrying grocery bags: Carrying heavy grocery bags can actually be very good for your arms. Carring bags while walking across the mall will not only tone up your arms but also help you lose weight.

Washing the dishes: This involves not just standing but also includes vigorous movement of hands. This could help you lose weight.