In India, 47,262 cases of coronavirus cases have been reported so far and 275 fatalities on Wednesday. It was recorded as the highest single-day spike since early November taking the tally to 1,17,34,058. Amid the surge in the number of coronavirus cases, the Delhi government has instructed surveillance in cinema halls, metro and religious place, which they believe are the super-spreaders of Covid-19. Also Read - Test-Track-Treat: Centre issues fresh nationwide COVID-19 guidelines valid till April

“All DMS have been instructed to increase surveillance in areas,” news agency ANI quoted the Delhi Government as saying. So far, Delhi has reported 620 recoveries and four deaths. As per the official data, the total cases in the city have gone up to 6,49,973, including 4,411 active cases and 6,34,595 recoveries.

According to the Health Ministry, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Gujarat are the worst-hit states in the country with the highest daily new coronavirus cases.

With the discharge of 23,907 patients in a day, a total of 1,12,05,160 persons have been discharged so far. A total of 10,25,628 tests were done on Tuesday.

This single-day spike was the highest since November 11, when 47,905 infections were recorded.

So far, 5.08 crore doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’.

Now, those over 45 years of age will also get Covid-19 vaccine from April 1, irrespective of the co-morbidities, the Central Government has announced.

(with inputs from agencies)