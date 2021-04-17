The number of Covid-19 cases and deaths are increasing at worrying rates due to rapidly spreading variants, inconsistent use and premature easing of public health measures, fatigue of populations with social restrictions, and dramatic inequity in vaccine coverage, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. The global Covid count per week has nearly doubled over the past two months, according to the premiere organisation, which also warned that the highest infection rate is approaching. Speaking at a special ministerial meeting, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pointed out that even the countries that had previously avoided widespread transmission are now seeing steep increases in infection rate. Also Read - Do Not Forget To Wear Your Mask! Coronavirus Is Predominantly Spreading Via Air

Highlighting inequity in vaccine coverage, the WHO chief said that more than 832 million vaccine doses have been administered globally, out of which over 82 per cent have gone to high- or upper middle-income countries, while low-income countries have received just 0.2 per cent. “Vaccine equity is the challenge of our time. And we are failing,” IANS quoted him as saying. Also Read - Gujarat Corona News: 15-Day-Old Infant Dies of COVID-19 In Surat

New Covid variants could evade vaccines

The rapidly spreading Covid variants was also attributed for the alarming increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths worldwide. “The more transmission, the more variants. And the more variants that emerge, the more likely it is that they could evade vaccines,” Tedros said. Also Read - Delhi May Experience A Vaccine Shortage Following Weekend Lockdown Due To Covid-19 Surge

To contain the Covid surge, the WHO chief urged countries to immediately donate vaccine doses that are over their needs to COVAX, increase vaccine production by giving voluntary license and waivering certain intellectual property provisions, and invest in local vaccine manufacturing. In addition, he suggested implementation of an evidence-based combination of measures, including surveillance, testing, contact tracing, supportive quarantine, and compassionate care, by the countries to stop the spread of the virus. He also urged people to take personal precautions, such as physical distancing, masks, hand hygiene, and ventilation, to keep themselves and others safe.

According to the WHO data, the novel coronavirus that was first detected in China’s Wuhan city in December 2019 has so far infected 138,688,383 people and caused 2,978,935 deaths. The US, India and Brazil are the worst-hit countries with 31,103,006; 14,291,917 and 13,673,507 cases reported respectively. India reported 234,692 Covid cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike so far since the pandemic broke out, according to the Union Health Ministry. The country also reported the highest-ever single-day spike in Covid-related deaths with 1,341 fatalities, taking death toll from the deadly to 173,152. Delhi registered 19,486 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 803,623, while Maharashtra’s count rose to 3,703,584 with 63,729 infections. This is highest single day rise in coronavirus cases for both the cities since the beginning of the pandemic. The other most affected states include Kerala (1,197,301), Karnataka (1,109,650), Tamil Nadu (962,935), and Andhra Pradesh (942,135).

