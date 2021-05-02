India began its third phase of vaccination drive on May 1 allowing people age 18 and above to get the vaccine shot amidst the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. But some states have postponed the vaccination of people in the 18-44 age group due to shortage of vaccine doses. As of today morning India has administered a total of 156816031 vaccine doses to its people according to the health ministry. Meanwhile the country saw an increase of as many as 3.92 lakh fresh cases in the last 24 hours and reported 3689 deaths the highest daily death Covid toll