A number of weight loss diet fads these days seem to focus on upping your protein intake and drastically reducing your carbohydrate intake. Atkins Diet or The Dukan Diet or The Protein Power Diet are examples of some highly popular high protein diets. According to experts, the daily requirement of dietary proteins is about 0.75 to 1 gm per kilogram of ideal lean body weight. The requirement increases in periods of pregnancy, lactation, recovery from illness and during the growth phase. When people go on a protein diet, they invariably cut down on other essential nutrients like carbs. Going on a low carb diet leads to increased mortality risk and shorter residual lifespan, according to a study published in Lancet Public Health. But there are several health risks associated with a high protein diet too. The ideal diet, if there is anyone, should be a good balance between carbs, proteins and other nutrients. After all, both carbs and proteins have their own roles in the proper functioning of our bodies. Here are some of the health risks associated with a high-protein diet, according to various scientific research studies:

Restriction of carbohydrates may lead to constipation, vitamin B and E deficiency, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and even colon cancer. Many high protein diets advise one to eat more meat, chicken and eggs which could lead to elevated cholesterol levels, which in turn could also lead to damage to internal organs.

Dr Deepak Chaturvedi, AMAAYA Antiageing & Wellness Clinic explains that high protein diets could also lead to indigestion, flatulence and hyperacidity. Kidney failure is also common among people who follow these kind of diets. High protein diets can also cause problems to your sexual health and decrease libido. A high-protein diet requires your body to process more calcium. This means that your body can short of the bone-strengthening calcium and hence lead to osteoporosis.