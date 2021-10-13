High Pollution Levels In Delhi A Cause Of Concern, Can Lead To Joint Pain, Arthritis

Increasing levels of air pollution in Delhi is concerning as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warns people about the deteriorating condition in the city. Know how it can lead to joint pain, arthritis.

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently tweeted that pollution levels in Delhi are increasing yet again. With the withdrawal of monsoon, the air quality index (AQI) surged to 171 in the national capital. "Pollution has started increasing. 09 Oct- AQI - 171 (0 to 50 - Good, 51 to 100 - Satisfactory, 101 to 200 - Moderate) PM10 - 197 (0 to 50 - Good, 51 to 100 - Satisfactory, 101 to 250 - Moderate) PM2.5 - 69 (0 to 30 - Good, 31 to 60 - Satisfactory, 61 to 90 - Moderate)," Kejriwal tweeted. It should be mentioned that an AQI of 0-50 is considered excellent, 51-100 tolerable, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 extremely poor, and 401-500 severe.

Pollution has started increasing. 09 Oct- AQI - 171 (0 to 50 - Good, 51 to 100 - Satisfactory, 101 to 200 - Moderate) PM10 - 197 (0 to 50 - Good, 51 to 100 - Satisfactory, 101 to 250 - Moderate) PM2.5 - 69 (0 to 30 - Good, 31 to 60 - Satisfactory, 61 to 90 - Moderate) https://t.co/EQH08MbEz7 Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 9, 2021

Deteriorating Air Pollution Can Aggravate Joint Pain, Lead To Arthritis

Depending on the type of air pollutant a person is exposed to, the concentration of the pollutant, and the person's specific genetics, air pollution can cause a variety of health problems. Air pollution has long been linked to the development of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. This is understandable because pollutants enter the lungs and harm the cells there. Is it possible, however, that air pollution is equally to blame for the onset or progression of rheumatoid arthritis?

Dr Maj. Gen DS Bhakuni, Consultant Rheumatology, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, New Delhi, says, "The air pollution especially, the vehicular pollution has increased the incidences of aggravation of symptoms of joint pains in the patients of rheumatoid arthritis who were well controlled, well managed on medication. And recently, after the lockdown has opened, we have found that that spate of increase in the number of cases coming to us and basically the gases which are there in air pollution, like sulfur dioxide, nitrous oxide, carbon monoxide, smoking and silica and these gases and particles which are responsible for causing the aggravation of joint pain, and they are also causing joint pains in young population as well as older population."

Exposure To Air Pollution Is Making Things Worse

Dr Bhakuni explains, "various studies across the world and in our country, especially at AIIMS, have said that the SPM- the particle level less than 2.5 are the worst particle, responsible for causing the joint pain in our population. Especially people who are sitting, working next to a busy road and the exhaustion is causing joint pain in people."

Reports have suggested that lockdown helped reduce air pollution levels and control health problems caused by high pollution levels. Elaborating on how the lockdown reduced high pollution, Dr Bhakuni said that we have seen less pollution during the lockdown, the incidences of aggravation of joint pains in rheumatoid, arthritis, pains and new cases of joint pain were less but after the lockdowns were lifted in various cities, we are getting more cases of joint pains.

So, the crux of the matter is- reduce air pollution, the joint pains will go down. And if the air pollution is not maintained, the incidences are bound to increase. So, our government, as well as the public should look into how to bring down the air pollution.

What Is The Kejriwal Government Planning To Do To Reduce Air Pollution?

In response to the city's rising pollution levels, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday encouraged residents to assist reduce pollution by refraining from driving once a week and shutting off vehicles' engines at red lights. Kejriwal further pointed out that while local air pollution was within safe limits, stubble burning in neighbouring states was aggravating it. The Delhi chief minister further stated that it is past time for the citizens of the national capital to take responsibility for reducing pollution.

- , 3 1. 2. 3. Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 12, 2021

