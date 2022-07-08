High Levels Of Toxic Chemical ‘Nonylphenol’ Found In Drinking Water Across India: Know The Health Risks

Is your drinking water safe? If you're in India, it's highly likely that the water that you're drinking is contaminated with toxic chemical 'Nonylphenol'.

According to Delhi-based NGO Toxics Link, high levels of Nonylphenol have been detected in drinking water samples collected from across the country. It also warned that exposure to this chemical can disrupt the endocrine, reproductive and immune systems.

The toxic chemical detected in drinking water samples was found to be 29 to 81 times higher than the prescribed limit, the NGO said in its report released on Thursday.

Nonylphenol is commonly used in the production of Nonylphenol Ethoxylates (NPEs), which are used as surfactants and in everyday consumer products such as detergents, wetting agents, dispersants, etc. When NPEs enter the environment, they ultimately break down to Nonylphenols that can enter different environmental matrices such as water, soil, etc. Nonylphenol is also used as a formulant in pesticides and lubricating oil additives.

Highest concentration of Nonylphenol found in borewell water

For the study, the NGO collected a total of 15 drinking water samples from different parts of India, which were then sent to Delhi's Shriram Institute of Industrial Research for testing. It found 29.1 to 80.5 ppb (parts per billion) of Nonylphenol in these drinking water samples.

As stated in the report, the highest concentration of the toxic chemical was detected in a borewell water sample from Bathinda (80.5 ppb), while the lowest (29.1 ppb) was found in the tap water from government supply in Indraprastha, New Delhi.

Health effects of Nonylphenol

Piyush Mohapatra, Senior Programme Coordinator, Toxics Link, noted that Nonylphenol is a well-known endocrine disruptor associated with a number of adverse effects on human health.

He cautioned that daily intake of this chemical through drinking water can have adverse health impacts on citizens.

Omkar Gaonkar, Programme Coordinator of the research, mentioned that many countries including the US, European Union, Japan and China have already acknowledged the dangers of Nonylphenol and have come up with regulations to stop its use in many of the products like detergents to minimise the risks at the downstream level.

Unfortunately, there are currently no standards for Nonylphenol in drinking and surface water in India. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has, however, set standards for phenolic compounds in drinking water (1 ppb) and surface water (5 parts per million).

