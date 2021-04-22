The demand for Remdesivir an antiviral used for COVID-19 treatment has surged amid spurt in Covid-19 cases in India. To meet the high demand the Centre has extended all support to the domestic Remdesivir manufacturers. To boost the production capacity from a current level of 38 lakh vials per month to 74 lakh vials per month as well as approved 20 additional manufacturing sites. In addition export of the injectable drug has also been banned according to the Union Health Ministry. Warning against the unnecessary or irrational use of the drug on Covid patients the ministry in a tweet on