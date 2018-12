People suffering from high blood pressure, are, in most of the cases, not aware that they are suffering from the condition. This is because there is hardly any visible symptom of high BP, or hypertension. Lack of symptoms has made it one of the biggest killers, worldwide and in India too. According to a report by the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR ), hypertension is the cause of 9.4 million deaths every year worldwide. This is higher than AIDS, road accidents, diabetes and tuberculosis combined together. In India, high BP is responsible for 57 per cent of all stroke deaths. In this condition, the blood in your arteries applies too much force against the walls of the blood vessels making the heart work harder to pump out blood. This leads to the hardening of arteries, strokes, and heart failure. The ideal BP, as suggested by experts, is 120 (systolic)/80 (diastolic). Anything above this, is considered to be on the higher side. A person is said to be under hypertensive emergency when the systolic pressure is above 180 and the diastolic pressure is above 120.

Here we help you some of the otherwise ignored signs of hypertension.

Frequent symptoms

Here are some of the common symptoms of a high BP that we fail to catch, before a doctor’s visit.

Recurrent headaches: This is a common sign in patients with hypertension. A headaches linked with hypertension can range from being mild to severe. It can be even throbbing in nature. The headache can intensify if you skip your medicines or when the figure is way higher than the normal.