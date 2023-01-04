Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Infections: New RTPCR Test Can Provide Results In An Hour

Molbio Diagnostics launces a chip-based RTPCR test for diagnosing Herpes. Truenat HSV 1/2 has been approved by CDSCO.

Molbio Diagnostics has launched the Truenat HSV 1/2 for testing the Herpes Simplex Virus and it can provide sample-to-test results in an hour's time. The test is approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO).

According to the manufacturer, the Real Time PCR test works on its existing Truelab infrastructure and doesn't require any additional setup and equipment to run the test, making it possible to test at resource-limited settings.

Herpes, which is a viral infection caused simplex virus (HSV), is common worldwide. It causes cause painful blisters and sores anywhere on the body, mostly around the mouth and genital area. Herpes simplex viruses are categorized into two types: HSV-1 and HSV-2. Transmission of HSV-1 mainly occurs through oral-to-oral contact and its infection causes oral herpes, but it can also cause genital herpes. HSV-2 spreads through sexual contact and causes genital herpes. In rare cases, herpes (both HSV-1 and HSV-2) can be transmitted from mother to child during delivery. Herpes is lifelong infection and currently there is no cure for it.

Testing for HSV infection gets better

Commenting on the launch of Truenat HSV 1/2 for testing the Herpes Simplex Virus, Sriram Natarajan, CEO, Founder and Director, Molbio Diagnostics, noted that HSV is an infectious disease that the world has been fighting for a long time, and better testing for HSV infection can help to reduce infection rates.

He also highlighted the need for promoting education and awareness, and removing the stereotype associated with herpes.

Dr. Chandrasekhar Nair, CTO, and Director, of Molbio Diagnostics, pointed out that HSV is rarely addressed, and it has no cure. He also acknowledged that an effective method of testing at the point of care will help in preventing the disease's spread.

Molbio's Truenat HSV1/2 is cost-effective and provides accurate test results, allowing timely initiation of the treatment, he added.

Truenat is a point-of-care portable, battery-operated, IoT-enabled, Real Time PCR platform that can test over 40 diseases, including COVID-19, TB, Hepatitis, HIV, HPV, Dengue, and Malaria.

