Spending lone time is important but loneliness can be dangerous, it is a universal human emotion which is both unique and complex to every individual. This can potentially damage your state of mind. Equally, it can be harmful to your health. Loneliness causes people to feel alone, unwanted and empty. Lonely people crave human contact, but it becomes difficult for them to connect with other people.

According to many experts, loneliness is not necessarily about being alone. Loneliness plays into your state of mind when you start feeling alone and isolated. It is somehow connected to genetics. Other factors include divorce, physical isolation and moving to a new location. Even the death of a loved one can also lead to feelings of loneliness. In fact, the psychological disorder such as depression can cause loneliness. Lack of confidence and low self-esteem can also lead to chronic loneliness and isolation.

Loneliness has various negative effects on both physical and mental health, which includes cardiovascular disease, depression, suicide, poor decision making, alcoholism, altered brain function, anti-social behaviour, etc.

However, according to a recent study, even doctors are now calling loneliness an epidemic of the modern age.

According to the Asian Age report, the story has been published in mail Online and a lot of studies have found strong links between loneliness and risks for a number of diseases, from cardiovascular disease to stroke and even death on the whole.

However, it is only recently that scientists been able to identify what is actually happening in the body as a direct result of loneliness.

Harvard University psychiatrist Dr Charles Bullock reportedly explained in a blog post for the university the biology of loneliness – and why it’s so crucial that we treat our symptoms with the best medicine: people.

Turns out, loneliness actually has detrimental effects on the body. Social activity stimulates a variety of parts of the brain and it helps us to remain active.