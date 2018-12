People with evening preference have erratic eating patterns and tend to load up on unhealthy foods.© Shutterstock

Researchers have gained access to volumes of evidence that says people who are night owls and prefer evenings over mornings have a high susceptibility to having poor health. This is because people with an evening preference have erratic eating patterns and tend to load up on unhealthy foods.

We have a 24-hour internal cycle running in the background of our brain and switches between sleepiness and alertness at regular intervals. It’s the sleep/wake cycle known as the Circadian Rhythm. Hypothalamus (a portion of our brain) controls our circadian rhythm.

This rhythm works best with regular sleep habits and a slight change in the routine tends to disrupt the rhythm. It his rhythm that regulates our physical functions, thus signalling us when to eat, sleep and wake.

The natural circadian rhythm bends our preference for waking up early or going to bed late.

The evening circadian rhythm according to increasing evidence derived from leading studies are aisciated with heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

People with who sleep late have irregular eating patterns as they miss breakfast and eat late in the day. They mostly binge upon unhealthy food, alcohol, sugars, caffeinated drinks, and fast foods than early risers who consume more fruits and vegetable in comparison. Hence, they have a high susceptibility of suffering from chronic diseases.

Eating later in the day also affects how the glucose levels are metabolized in the body thus increasing the chances of developing type 2 diabetes.

Naturally glucose level should gradually be the lowest at the end of the day. Individuals with evening preference tend to eat again after dinner which rises their glucose levels before bed. This tends to produce an inverse affect negatively affecting the metabolism as the body is going against the natural biological cycle.

People whose work cycle is of rotational nature are constantly trying to adjust t their working hours. This tends to reduce their insulin sensitivity and affect glucose tolerance, thus increasing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.