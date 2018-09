Aloe vera has been widely used for centuries in traditional and herbal medicine for its innumerable skin soothing benefits. The plant is a skin power-food and finds a special place in a plenty of personal care products because of its qualities. And why not? After all, this magic ingredient is used in abundance for its multiple benefits.

Aloe vera helps to reduce pain and soothe irritation, thereby healing swollen feet. Moreover, aloe vera possesses anti-inflammatory properties which help to relieve skin irritation and pain. According to IANS report, in this regard, Dipali Dayal Mathur, CEO and co-founder at SuperSmelly India; Anuj Mishra, Education Manager at Kiehl’s India, and Mini Sood Banerjee, Brand Manager at Innisfree India, have shared some tips: