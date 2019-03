Changing seasons and weather cause many problems to your skin. Every climatic condition accompanies a host of skin issues with them, thus it is crucial to adapt a skin care routine to the weather changes. By doing this you will be able to ward off many skin related issues.

However, humidity levels increase significantly during monsoon and at times during the summer season. This type of weather makes your skin sweat a lot and also lead to an overproduction of oil in the skin. This can make your skin look less attractive and you might also notice frequent breakouts, dull complexion and large pores. So, to maintain the skin’s natural beauty during humid weather, you should change your skincare routine accordingly and also follow the below-mentioned tips that can help your skin stay healthy even during harsh climatic conditions. Here are some useful tips to take care of your skin.

Wash Your Face

To protect your skin from the damaging effects of humidity wash your face at least 3 times a day. You will be able to remove sweat and grime from your face by doing this. Also, use a specially formulated cleanser for your skin type.

Try Homemade Facials

During humid weather, treat your skin with an all-natural facial session at home. It will stimulate blood circulation in the skin and can remove all the dirt from your skin. Clean your face, exfoliates with a scrub, then apply a fruit mask. Do it once a week. It will surely help.

Eat Right

Be cautious of the food you eat because your skin requires extra care during humid weather. Include fruits and vegetables that can give your skin a major boost of hydration from the inside. For example, cucumber, litchis, watermelons, mangoes, plums, etc.

Drink Plenty Of Water

Drink as much as water you can because it helps to keep your body hydrated from the inside and which will help your skin to stay in good condition. Despite the harsh climatic conditions, you will look radiant if you keep yourself hydrated.

Use Deodorant

We sweat a lot during humid weather and thus usage of a deodorant is very important. If the sweat stays longer on your skin it would make you smell worse. To keep your skin fresh and lovely use a good deodorant.

Image Source: Shutterstock