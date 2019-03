We all know about the health benefits of consuming walnuts regularly. But do we know about the skin benefits of walnuts? We normally prefer chemical-based products for getting perfect skin without any spots and blemishes. But we do not know about their side-effects. However, some natural ingredients can help you to get a spotless skin. Here we are talking about walnuts. Yes, walnuts contain omega-3 fatty acids which help in nourishing the skin. They also help in keeping the skin moisturised and also hydrate it. Due to the presence of antioxidants walnuts remove the impurities from the skin. So, let us check how you can use walnuts to attain a perfect and glowing skin.

Turmeric and walnut face mask

Ingredients

3 tablespoons of papaya pulp

1 tablespoon of honey

2 tablespoons of walnut paste

A pinch of turmeric

How to make: Take a clean bowl, walnut paste, add papaya paste, honey and finally turmeric. Mix all the ingredients well and apply it on your face and neck. Leave it on for 15 minutes. Wash it off and pat dry. You can do this remedy at least once a week for better results

Benefits: If this mask is used regularly then it will brighten the skin. Walnut prevents any kind of infectionsPapaya contains enzymes that help in removing dead skin cells.

Walnut and honey

Ingredients

1 teaspoon walnut powder

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 teaspoon rose water

1 teaspoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon honey

How to make: Take a bowl and mix all the ingredients. Make sure that there are no lumps formed. Apply this pack evenly on your face and leave it on for at least for 15 minutes. Wash it off with normal water, pat dry and apply a moisturiser if you want. To notice the difference use this pack at least once a week.

Benefits: This mask will help you in hydrating the skin and also giving you a younger looking skin.

Walnut and yoghurt face pack

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of yoghurt

1 tablespoon of walnut powder

How to make: Take a bowl, mix both the ingredients. You can just blend the walnuts to make a fine powder and use it. Apply this yoghurt-walnut pack on the face and then leave it for 20 minutes. After that rinse it off with normal water.

Benefits: This mask removes the impurities and also helps in making the skin glow. Walnut improves the blood circulation and yoghurt helps in removing the dead skin cells from the face as it contains lactic acid.

Image Source: Shutterstock