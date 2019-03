There are certain things which can happen to you suddenly like getting a new job offer, falling in love and even a giant pimple can pop up anytime. In fact, a pimple popping up suddenly just before a lunch date or a big event can make you feel worried. How much you take care of your skin it can show up on your face anytime. But do not worry there are a few quick fixes available for a pimple. So, next time you get a pimple on your face use these easily available products to get rid of the little red bump overnight.

Toothpaste

To get rid of pimple use basic white toothpaste. You just have to dab a little toothpaste onto a pimple before going off to sleep and allow it to work overnight. The toothpaste will make a pimple shrink in size and dry out the pus. And in the morning follow your normal skincare routine in the morning.

Sandalwood

Sandalwood acts as an astringent because it has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic qualities which tighten the skin pores. To make a paste you have to take sandalwood powder and milk. Add a bit of camphor to the paste and mix properly. After that apply the paste onto the pimples. Leave overnight. To create a cooling face mask you can also mix sandalwood powder with rose water. Dab onto the affected areas and rinse with water after 10 to 15 minutes.

Ice

Ice can shrink the size of a pimple and also help reduce redness and inflammation. To get rid of a pimple, wrap an ice cube in a thin cloth and rub on the affected area gently. Keep at it for 1 minute, then remove and wait for 5 minutes before repeating the second time. For faster healing do ice your pimple 2 to 3 times a day.

Honey

Honey acts as an antiseptic which reduces inflammation by pulling out the excess fluid from a pimple. Dab honey on the pimple and cover with a bandage before going to bed. In the morning remove the bandage and rinse with water. Similarly, you can also use a mix of honey and lemon juice on pimples or a paste of honey and cinnamon powder.

Lemon juice

The citric acid content in lemon juice has a drying effect. It can shrink the size of pimples and reduce oil or sebum. Lemon juice can reduce inflammation and redness because it also has antiseptic qualities. Just apply lemon juice onto pimples and leave as long as possible. In fact, leave the lemon juice on the pimple overnight and in the morning just rinse your face.

Image Source: Shutterstock