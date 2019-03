Turmeric contains an antioxidant which plays a vital role in enhancing skin health. Like health benefits, this spice has several skin benefits as well. It can treat acne, psoriasis, stretch marks and skin pigmentation. It is an ancient medicinal herb. The scientific name of turmeric is Curcuma longa.

Psoriasis treatment

The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric can help treat psoriasis easily. According to researchers, turmeric might obstruct the inflammatory enzymes linked to psoriasis. It can also reduce the levels of cytokines, which stimulate cell inflammation.

For psoriasis using turmeric is pretty simple. You can take half a teaspoon of powdered turmeric and add water to it. Until you get a paste to keep stirring. Apply a thin layer of this ointment to the affected area. Cover the area with some breathable fabric and leave it on overnight. Next morning, remove the cloth and rinse your skin with warm water.

Acne treatment

The antibacterial properties of turmeric help to treat acne. And its anti-inflammatory properties help to treat the inflammation caused by pimples.

Use turmeric milk to treat acne. All you need to do is to take 3 tablespoons of milk and 1 teaspoon of turmeric along with few drops of honey and 2 tablespoons of flour. Mix all the ingredients properly and apply a thin layer of this mixture on your face. Leave it on your skin for 20 minutes, allow it to dry. After that, you can then rinse off the mask and apply moisturizer.

Stretch marks cure

It is best for treating stretch marks because of the curcumin content, which penetrates the cell membranes. It is known to alter the physical properties of the cell membrane and thus, it might cure stretch marks as well.

You can use turmeric with curd. Simply apply to paste to your legs, waist arms and stomach before your bath. Wait for about 20 minutes, allow the paste to soak in. Then wash it off.

Treats skin pigmentation

Turmeric have bleaching properties which helps to treat skin pigmentation. You just have to mix 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder and 1 teaspoon lemon juice. Apply the mixture to the affected area and leave it on for 20 minutes. For at least an hour don’t go out in the sun. Rinse with cold water. Daily before showering, you can do this once.

Image Source: Shutterstock