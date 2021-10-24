Here's How To Keep Your Family Safe This Festive Season During COVID-19

While the coronavirus cases in India are declining, that doesn't mean that we should let our guard down, especially ahead of the festive season. Here are some ways to keep yourself and your family safe this festive season.

The festival of lights Diwali is around the corner but the probability of a third wave sweeping in is still there. Even though there is a decline in the number of COVID cases, people should not take likely the spread of the disease and should follow precautionary measures to keep the disease at bay. With so many countries reporting a surge in the coronavirus cases, we definitely don't want to invite the third wave to our country by neglecting the rules and precautions necessary to control the pandemic. So, our celebrations this year need to have a different outlook. Ahead of Diwali, we talked to Dr Charu Dutt Arora, COVID expert and Head of the department for Home Care at Asian Institute of Medical Sciences (Faridabad) to understand the risk and how to keep your family during COVID times.

Gatherings Should Be Limited

For most of us, it's almost impossible to imagine Diwali without hosting the annual cards party for our relatives and friends. The traditional dressing, the sweets, yummy delights,lighting diyas, dancing to the Bollywood numbers and playing cards- these all encompass our annual celebrations before the festival. However, Dr Dutt Arora suggests that we need to be "very cautious while planning gatherings at home. It's the party season of the year, but unfortunately we are still fighting the pandemic. Any public gathering in a closed environment can turn out to be a super-spreader event. If weather permits, plan an outdoor gathering. Make sure all the guests are vaccinated and follow all hand hygiene guidelines."

Travel With Safety

Diwali is not just about partying with friends. For many of us who live outside their hometowns, it is the time of travelling back to your family. Travelling from one city to another comes with a risk of spreading infection. Make sure you follow local guidelines of quarantine and avoid travelling from a high risk zone. In case you have any symptoms of infection such as fever, cough or headache, inform the doctor immediately.

Assess The Level Of Risk Involved

Dr Charu says, "Some high-risk activities such as shopping in malls/crowded markets, hosting a large indoor gathering, not wearing masks in public places should be definitely avoided. We still encourage everyone to maintain social distancing and greet their loved ones virtually as much as possible. Make sure that we keep our high-risk population of elderly and who suffer from other co-morbid conditions safe this festive season."

Word Of Caution From The Expert

Viruses are transmitted even before symptoms appear. Hence, don't think its 100% safe to party with friends who appear "healthy"

Wear masks around those who are not in the same household, even if they are friends or family

Follow all hand hygiene guidelines is the most important way of preventing any infection

Stay home if you have any symptom of an infectious disease

Don't dine outside if possible. Have a well-ventilated room, if hosting an indoor party

Individual servings are safer during this pandemic. Avoid having communal buffets at parties

Get vaccinated, if not!

Have a safe and a happy Diwali!

