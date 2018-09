The researchers determined that men who drank four to seven drinks had the highest sperm counts © Shutterstock

There is one golden rule for men who are looking to be fathers – abstain from alcohol, as it damages your sperms. But hey, a new study has just found out that those who drink in moderation may be more fertile than men who drink more or don’t drink at all.

Published in the journal Andrology, this research looked at 323 adult men and divided them into four groups based on their alcohol consumption capacity in a week: One was none; second was one to three; third was four to seven; and last was more than eight drinks.

At the end of the study, the team found out that compared to others, men who were in the four to seven drinks a week bracket had higher sperm counts and semen volume than all others.

We would like you to note that the study proved a correlation between moderate drinking and higher sperm count, but the former doesn’t necessarily lead to the latter.

For the research, the team analysed semen samples over the course of two years to determine the sperm health of all the groups. They also conducted sessions with the participants to learn about their lifestyle habits that impacted sperm, like smoking, caffeine and alcohol consumption and physical activity levels. After accounting all the habits, the team determined that men who drank four to seven drinks had the highest sperm counts.

But there is one more catch to this study. The team noted that they had asked for self-reporting of alcohol consumption of the participants. Which means that there can be some miscalculations on their part.