Here's How India's Ambitious COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Helped Control The Outcome In India

Vaccination drive started on January 16, 2020 in India to curb the surge of COVID-19. The government has been able to inoculate over 145 crore people in the country so far and here is how it is helping in the fight against COVID.

When India was first struck with the pandemic almost two years ago, there was little known about the virus. In the year 2020, the disease was relatively new to us, with no vaccines or medications available to combat its spread.

Then, India was struck by the second wave of COVID-19 and is currently trying to contain the spread of the new COVID variant called Omicron. But the country was able to bid adieu to the second wave by taking all necessary steps to curb the surge of increasing Delta cases by the second half of 2021. India witnessed a sharp decline in the cases by June 2021. Thanks to the efforts of vaccine curators and scientists around the world, vaccines are now available to help curb the virus's spread.

Vaccination Drive In India

In India, the COVID-19 vaccine drive began on January 16, 2021. Phase 4 of the immunisation effort began on May 1, 2021, and vaccines were made available to everyone above the age of 18. By July 20, 2021, 326.44 million Indians (234% of the population) had received the first dosage of the vaccine, and 854.44 million (61% of the population) had received the second dose. As a result, India's government created a centralized immunisation policy and distributed approximately 86 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. Today, over 145 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

TRENDING NOW

Dr Pruthu Narendra Dhekane, Consultant- Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospitals Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru opines, "this is the first time that multiple vaccines have been developed in less than a year, and by the start of 2021, most healthcare workers in India who were on the front were provided with vaccines. Unfortunately, during the initial months of 2021, we did see the second wave of pandemic hit us badly."

"Although it also left us with many lessons to learn on how the vaccine could help reduce the severity of the disease. The vaccination program initiated by our government to mass vaccinate citizens throughout the second wave and the enforcement to encourage every individual across the country through all means of communication helped mass vaccinate individuals and helped to increase our capacity to fight the virus," he continued.

COVID-19 Vaccines Are Your Best Bet Against The Pandemic Which Is Far From Over

Dr Dhekane explained, "we are still amidst the pandemic where different variants emerge, with Omicron being the latest one. Fortunately, India has not faced the crisis of the new virus. It's probably because of the mass vaccination drive, which has helped us see a drop in the emergence of new covid cases and other severe diseases."

You may like to read

He urges people to continue taking precautionary measures to curb the disease. "Vaccination and other protocols like physical distancing, wearing the mask, and hand hygiene are vital in fighting covid. I would encourage individuals who have not been vaccinated yet to seek vaccination."

"This will help them from developing the illness and help the community be protected from the spread of disease. The earlier we get vaccinated, the more chances we have to contain the spread of infection of the Covid-19 virus. We don't have much data regarding the efficacy of the booster doses, but if that turns into reality, I will encourage all individuals to seek the same kind. Hands down, vaccination is an essential element that has helped contain the virus's transmissibility," he asserted.

RECOMMENDED STORIES