Three companies Pfizer Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech has already filed an application with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation of their COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has developed India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine called Covaxin in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV). Pune-based Serum Institute of India is seeking emergency use approval for the coronavirus vaccine that it is developing in collaboration with the University of Oxford and British drugmaker AstraZeneca. American firm Pfizer was the first to seek approval from the