Cranberry is one of the main sources of antioxidants in the human diet. © Shutterstock

A new study found that simple cranberries have the ability to be a healing tool because of its properties. It is reported in the journal Caries Research, according to the Mice Times of Asia report. The authors, employees of the University of Rochester (USA) came to the conclusion that cranberries can be considered the most effective and same remedy for a toothache.

The researchers have found that cranberry juice does not allow you to remain on the surface of teeth bacteria that causes tooth decay after a series of experiments. In addition, cranberry juice effectively prevents various diseases of the gums.

Cranberries contain vitamins B, PP, K1 and C, organic acids, potassium, phosphorus, copper, calcium, iodine,iron, manganese, zinc.

According to the doctors, because of these substances cranberry is one of the main sources of antioxidants in the human diet. The body becomes more resistant to cancer development, the negative action of free radicals, the activity of which is linked to ageing, and cardiovascular diseases.

Scientists discovered that cranberries prevent breast cancer and colon cancer because of the quercetin compound present in the berries. In addition, due to the use of cranberry improves the condition of the heart and blood vessels. The scientists from the University of Wisconsin has confirmed this property of cranberry in the study.

In fact, the employees of the University of Scranton revealed that cranberry reduces the risk of thrombosis and helps to increase the level of “good” cholesterol in the blood. Reportedly the researchers said that those who have a family history of documented cases of strokes, especially recommended are the cranberry.