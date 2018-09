Dental diseases may cause harm to the teeth, the gums, or other tissues and parts of the mouth. It can cause much more severe problems than a toothache. They can influence our ability to chew, smile, or speak properly. It may lead to an ulcer or a common tooth cavity, to oral cancer. Here Dr Karishma Jaradi, aesthetic dentist, dentzz dental care talks about oral care and cancer.

Oral cancer is the cancer of the mouth. It can occur in the lining of the mouth or in the deeper tissues such as the bone, muscle, and nerves. Cancer of the mouth is most common in people over 50 years of age, but it can also occur in younger people. Although oral cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, unfortunately, more people die from oral cancer due to incorrect guidance and sometimes negligence.

Causes of oral cancers

Oral cancer is caused because of certain factors which increase its risk. Smoking, chewing tobacco, consumption of disproportionate alcohol, extreme sun exposure to the lips, and chewing betel nut increases the risk of rising oral cancer. This threat of oral cancer is elevated when people have more than one or all of these detrimental habits.

But at times few people fall prey to oral cancer even without having these risks. It can either happen to people who have had head and neck cancer in the past or due to some unknown infection. Sometimes it also depends on the family history of that person.

Effects of oral cancers

A common early effect of mouth cancer is the development of small growths or sores that can affect the lining of the mouth or the lips.

An additional possible effect of mouth cancer is the development of loose teeth.

Cancer growth can damage by and large the healthy gum tissue, preventing the gums from supporting the teeth.

It damages the bone tissue, loosening the teeth within the jaw bone.

Oral cancer can affect chewing and swallowing which may cause excruciating pain in their mouth and throat due to damage to healthy tissue.

Cancer growth may lead to malnourishment

Symptoms of oral cancers

ulcer or painless sore in the mouth that does not heal within 14 days

a lump in the mouth or neck

difficult or painful chewing or swallowing

thickening of the cheek

numbness of the mouth or face

the hoarse voice that lasts a long time

white or red patches in the mouth

difficulty moving the jaw or tongue

dentures that don’t fit well

loose teeth

problems speaking

bleeding or pain in the mouth or on the lip

flat, hard spot on the outside of the bottom lip

a wart-like growth in the mouth

It is important to have any of these changes checked by your doctor or dentist. Having these symptoms does not always mean the person has cancer, but because it could be cancerous, it is recommended that we visit the dentist and get it checked.