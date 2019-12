Inadequate water intake can cause symptoms like fatigue, muscle cramps, headaches, dizziness, and even irritability. © Shutterstock

When you hear the word dehydration, you may think of the summer heat and humidity. But cold weather can drain the body of essential fluids. Cold and dry air can make the body to lose significant amounts of fluid, plus you won’t be drinking enough water to meet the body’s need.

There are many other reasons that cause dehydration in winter. Excessive energy expenditure, use of heavy clothing and frequent passing of urine may lead to loss of body fluid in cold climates.

You don’t usually sweat in winter, unless we are working out. But when we perspire in cold weather, the sweat turns into vapor.

Water constitute 70 percent of our body weight, and it is essential to maintain this level of water to regulate metabolism and stay healthy. Inadequate water intake can cause symptoms like fatigue, muscle cramps, headaches, dizziness, and even irritability.

Therefore, staying well-hydrated in winter is as crucial as it is during the summer season. Here are a few things you can do to avoid dehydration in winter.

Drink water often

You may not feel thirsty, but you need to drink often to keep your body hydrated. Drinking warm water will also help keep your body warm. Drink water or alternative fluids like warm non-caffeinated drink before leaving the house.

Check your urine colour frequently. Normally, it should be light yellow or clear. But a darker colour means, you need to drink more water.

Cut alcohol intake

Alcohol consumption will make you pee more often and can contribute to dehydration. Certain fluids like carbonated drinks, like sport drinks and energy drinks, and caffeinated drinks can dehydrate the body too.

The best is to go for homemade smoothies and healthy hot beverages like green tea, cinnamon tea and hot chocolate.

Eat fluid-filled foods

Another smart way to maintain the body fluid in winter is consuming fluid-filled foods like orange, oatmeal, cantaloupe, celery, strawberries and yogurt. Fruits are excellent sources of water. For example, apples are 84% water; pears are 84% water; and clementines are 87% water. Vitamin C found in these fruits may also help fight off the flu.

Include salty foods, soup in your diet

Foods that contain salt helps retain water in the body. And soups made with seasonal vegetables and herbs can help hydrate your body, besides providing warmth and nourishment to your body.

Reduce intake of fried and processed foods

Cut your intake of fried and processed foods such as pastries, potato chips, white bread and frozen pizza. They can take away moisture from your body.

Choose breathable fabrics

You may be wearing layers of clothes to protect yourself from the cold winds. Choose breathable fabrics instead of heavy-duty woollens to reduce water loss caused by perspiration.

Drink more warm beverages

Drink warm drinks when you’re exercising in cold temperatures. The body absorbs cold liquids quicker, while warmer drinks can help keep your internal temperature optimal.

For 1-hour exercise, you can rehydrate with water alone. But, for longer hours, add electrolytes and carbohydrates.