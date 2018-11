There is an immense need of creating awareness among people to control and keep an eye on the increasing sugar levels. © Shutterstock

The news about India becoming the diabetes capital is the talk of the town these days. Also, the risks linked to the disease can be fatal. Therefore, there is an immense need for creating awareness among people to control and keep an eye on the increasing sugar levels.

Diabetes is caused due to the inefficiency of the pancreas to produce enough insulin and insulin resistance of cells in the body. Though this disease is non-curable, it can be controlled or prevented by opting a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.

Here are some of the tips to regulate sugar level in the body and prevent diabetes:

Keep your body hydrated

Staying hydrated promote weight loss further leading to balancing sugar level. Also, vasopressin levels rise when the body is dehydrated prompting the kidneys to hold onto water. Moreover, the hormone pushes the liver to produce blood sugar, which over time may strain the ability to produce or respond to insulin.

Follow low carb diet

According to the experts, one should include carbs with low glycemic properties in their diet rather than following no carb diet as it helps in maintaining sugar levels. Moreover, the effect of diabetes gets reversed by adding black rice, whole grain, red rice, and other fiber-rich foods in the diet.

Intake healthy fats

The experts advise to go for healthy monounsaturated fats like olive oil, nuts, and olive oil as these can regulate the sugar level.

Avoid sugar

It’s true that without sugar, the diet would be tasteless. However, avoiding sugar can miraculously help one to maintain the sugar level. Moreover, those who cannot keep themselves away from it can go for its healthy substitutes like jaggery, honey, and stevia.