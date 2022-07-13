Hepatitis Outbreak In Children: WHO Reports Over 1,000 Cases, 22 Deaths

The actual number of acute hepatitis cases in children may be underestimated, says the WHO.

COVID-19 and Monkeypox are not the only health threats facing the world today. Cases of severe acute hepatitis are also rising among children globally.

According to the lasts update from the World Health Organization (WHO), 1,010 probable cases have been reported from about 35 countries between April 5 (when the outbreak was initially detected) and July 8.

The disease has also claimed lives of 22 children, the WHO said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Moreover, the UN health agency indicated that the actual number of cases may be higher, citing lack of implementation of enhanced surveillance systems.

Highest cases reported in Europe

The highest number of cases is reported from Europe (484), with 272 cases reported from the UK alone. With 435 cases, the America region is running in the second spot.

In terms of deaths, highest number is reported in the American region (13), followed by Indonesia and Maldives in South-East Asia (6), according to the WHO statement.

Among the reported cases, liver transplantation was required in nearly 46 children.

Cause of Hepatitis outbreak in children

The cause of the outbreak is not identified yet. The WHO noted that laboratory testing has excluded hepatitis A-E viruses in these children.

In many cases, pathogens like adenovirus (209) and SARS-CoV-2 (78) were detected by PCR. But the data reported to WHO is incomplete, the agency said.

Adenovirus was detected in 193 cases reported in the European region, while SARS-CoV-2 was detected in 54 cases from the region.

Nausea or vomiting, jaundice, general weakness and abdominal pain were the most commonly reported symptoms among the patients.

