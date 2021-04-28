Antiviral drug Remdesivir is in high demand amidst the second wave of COVID-19 in India. In wake of the COVID-19 surge and shortage of the drug, the Health Ministry had clarified that remdeisvir is not a life-saving drug and that its “unnecessary or irrational” use on Covid-19 patients is unethical. It cautioned that the drug is only advised for COVID-19 patients who are moderately sick and receiving oxygen support and must not be administered in-home settings. Studies have shown that the drug did not reduce mortality rates in coronavirus patients. But with no proven drug available to COVID-19 at present, doctors are increasingly prescribing it in India. Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), too said that the drug is “not a magic bullet” and doesn’t reduce mortality. But he added that we may use it as we don’t have a very good antiviral drug. He also cautioned that Remdesivir has a limited role and that it should be used very careful. Now, in a new study, US researchers have found that combining Remdesivir with four hepatitis C virus (HCV) drugs show strong effectiveness against COVID-19. Also Read - COVID-19 Patients With Long Term Side Effects: Respiratory Distress Rehabilitative Treatment Helps

If confirmed through additional research and clinical trials, this finding could provide a new antiviral to combat COVID-19, said the research team that included scientists from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, the University of Texas at Austin and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI).

Combination therapy more effective at inhibiting SARS-CoV-2

Originally, Remdesivir was developed over a decade ago to treat hepatitis C and a cold-like virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). It was also found to be safe and effective for Ebola patients. Initially it was seen as a good therapy for COVID-19 but studies found no significant benefits of its usage. Still Remdesivir is used for treating COVID-19 patients, even in the United States.

Researchers at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute had earlier identified “striking similarity” between protease structures, or enzymes that are essential for coronaviral replication, in SARS-CoV-2 and HCV. Because of this similarity, the experts thought that existing drugs which bind to and block the hepatitis C protease would have the same effect against SARS-CoV-2.

Bases on this hypothesis, the US research team performed protein binding and viral replication studies on SARS-CoV-2 using remdesivir and 10 hepatitis C drugs. They found that seven of these drugs inhibited the SARS-CoV-2 Main protease, named Mpro. But four of these HCV drugs also inhibited a different SARS-CoV-2 protease, known as PLpro. The researchers then tested each of the seven HCV drugs in combination with remdesivir, but found only the four drugs that unexpectedly targeted PLpro boosted the efficacy of remdesivir, by as much as 10-fold. The four HCV drugs were– simeprevir, vaniprevir, paritaprevir, and grazoprevir. These are oral drugs while remdesivir is administered intravenously.

It may benefit COVID-19 patients who are not vaccinated

The researchers hope that use of remdesivir in combination with PLpro inhibitors for the treatment of COVID-19 could be a game changer for patients with COVID-19 who are not vaccinated as well as for vaccinated people whose immunity has waned due to the emergence of virus variants. In addition, the identification of PLpro as an antiviral target may lead to the development of specific SARS-CoV-2 PLpro inhibitors, which could be included in combination therapies to produce a highly effective antiviral cocktail to prevent the rise of resistance mutations, they said.

The tests were conducted in monkey and human cells grown in culture. But as these HCV drugs are already approved for use and their potential side effects are known, the researchers said that such a combination therapy could be tested in humans more quickly than for a new drug. The findings of their study were published in Cell Reports.

With inputs from agencies