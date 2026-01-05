Hepatitis A Outbreak Hits Kerala: Over 30,000 Infected, Death Toll Soars Past 82

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Hepatitis A Outbreak In Kerala: Kerala has been witnessing outbreaks of Hepatitis A for the past several years. According to the latest data, as of December 30, 2025, the state has logged a total of 31,536 confirmed cases of HAV. The data has also estimated that at least 82 deaths have been reported - which is the highest till date.
Hepatitis A is a highly contagious viral infection that mainly targets the liver. The disease is caused by the Hepatitis A virus (HAV). How does it spread or transmit? The virus primarily spreads through contaminated food or water or close contact with an infected person.
An individual after contracting the HAV is most likely to develop these warning symptoms:
According to a experts, widespread contamination of groundwater sources, huge gaps in sanitation and poor environmental public health in general has been causing these outbreaks. Along with these factors, epidemiological factors, such as the shift in the age group susceptible for infection, from early childhood to adolescence and young adulthood, have made the situation worse.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Hepatitis A affects an estimated 1.4 million people each year, causing illness that can range from mild to severe. In addition, around 113 million people are infected annually but remain asymptomatic. WHO data further indicates that 7,134 deaths worldwide were attributed to Hepatitis A in 2016.
Hepatitis A virus is the most contagious viral infection, and in order to stay safe from this virus, here are some of the tips that one should follow:
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a doctor or an expert before making any changes to your daily diet routine.
Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information